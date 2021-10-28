A local business, domecil, relocates from vintage Airstream trailer

Ceramic bells hang in the window at domecil’s new headquarters in Victoria Court. Below the bells are baskets of all shapes, sizes and materials from Patagonia Chile and all over the world. They’re part of the eclectic store’s products.

Stephanie Payne-Campbell has moved her shop from a vintage Airstream trailer on Santa Claus Lane to more spacious digs in Victoria Court in downtown Santa Barbara.

But domecil, as she calls it (with the lowercase “d”), is still artfully filled with a curated collection of items for the home — baskets, blankets, rugs, cushions, cutting boards, ceramics, textiles and bells.

“I’m big on bells,” said Mrs. Payne-Campbell. “I collect bells.”

Among them are ceramic bells from Mt. Washington Pottery seen hanging in a window. Below are baskets of all shapes, sizes and materials from Patagonia Chile and all over the world.

The line of clothing at domecíl is designed by Mrs. Payne-Campbell and made of natural fiber fabrics includes aprons, work coats, tops, skirts and simple dresses.

“Some of the aprons are full-size, some are half-size, and some are smocks that can be worn as cover-ups and are stylish enough to be worn as an article of clothing,” she said.





At left, “I consider myself a connector who works with artists and artisans and finds joy in supporting them emotionally with encouragement and respect for what they do,” said Stephanie Payne-Campbell, owner of domecil. Center, artisanal mirrors are among the merchandise at domecil. At right, Mrs. Payne-Campbell noted her commitment to sustainability includes the creation of quality products.

Priority for all of the items is that they be beautiful, utilitarian and predominantly handmade by artisans around the world.

Nest chandeliers made of dried Myrtle branches created by artist Gonzalo Gimeno Torres bring a touch of nature to the shop.

“They have birds’ nests in them and are truly unique. Everybody remarks about them,” Mrs. Payne-Campbell told the News-Press.

Serene homewares are on display throughout domecil such as handmade leather-wrapped mirrors, wool rugs, linen towels and handmade soaps.



At left, the line of clothing at domecíl is designed by Mrs. Payne-Campbell, who stresses natural fiber fabrics. At right, priority for all of the items is that they be beautiful, utilitarian and predominantly handmade by artisans around the world.

The space is decorated with contemporary art by artists including Todd Johnson, Jenna Gibson and Jennifer Shively.

“I consider myself a connector who works with artists and artisans and finds joy in supporting them emotionally with encouragement and respect for what they do. I also support them financially to provide them with work so they can continue doing what they do here in California as well as places like Kenya, Chile, Ghana and Columbia.”

Before the pandemic, Mrs. Payne-Campbell travelled twice a year to Chile to seek the unique items.

“The logistics of going to very remote places is quite a challenge. In fact, it’s a minor miracle,” said Mrs. Payne-Campbell, who discovered her passion for handmade artistry while on a backpacking trip in South America with her husband John Campbell.

“I fell in love with southern Chile. The crafts were stunning,” she said.

A graduate of Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Mrs. Payne-Campbell attended Santa Barbara City College for two years, then lived in France for several years working as an au pair and in restaurants.

“While there, I became fluent in French, a secret skill,” said the mother of three children — Jack, 20, Ellie, 17, and Max, 12.

For five years, she worked with the UCSB Education Abroad Program in admissions.

“My commitment to sustainability means creating heirloom quality products that are meant to be passed down and curating products made from natural materials that most times can be composted at the end of their use,” said Mrs. Payne-Campbell.

