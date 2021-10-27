New director heads UCSB museum

COURTESY PHOTO

Gabriel Ritter is the new director of the UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum.

The recently reopened UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum has a new director.

Gabriel Ritter, an expert in Japanese modern and contemporary art and in museum studies, joins the campus from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

In addition to being the museum head, he is a new faculty member in the

Department of History of Art and Architecture.

“We are pleased to welcome Gabriel Ritter to UC Santa Barbara to lead our Art, Design & Architecture Museum into the future as our new director,” Chancellor Henry T. Yang said in a news release. “With his robust experience at top art institutions, he has the expertise and vision to grow and diversify our permanent collections and help our campus and local community discover important works through gallery exhibitions. In his additional faculty role within our Department of History of Art and Architecture, Dr. Ritter will significantly contribute to our academic programs in art history and museum studies and enrich the education of our students.”

For more about the Art, Design & Architecture Museum, go to www.museum.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason