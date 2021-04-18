New directors

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation adds board members

New members of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation board of directors are Jeffrey Haight, Salvador Guerena, Andrea Steward and Kai Tepper.

Mr. Haight, who is president of Ehlen Spiess & Haight Structural Engineers, graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering in 1988. A member of Goleta’s Community Emergency Response Team, he was deployed to St. Bernard Parish Louisiana to evaluate damaged structures after Hurricane Katrina as a volunteer engineer with the California Office of Emergency Services.

Mr. Guerena, an archivist, librarian and writer, was director of the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives from 1988 to 2019 in the Department of Special Research Collections, UCSB Library.

A native of Santa Barbara, he earned his bachelor’s degree at Westmont College and his master’s degree at the University of Arizona.

He is a past president of REFORMA, the National Association to Promote Library and Information Services to Latinos and the Spanish Speaking, and he has served on the governing council of the American Library Association and the board of the Society of California Archivists.

Mr. Guerena has published numerous articles and edited and co-authored several books in the field of library science, bibliography and archives. Locally, he has served as president of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Children’s Creative Project and since 2008 as volunteer executive director for United Parents/Padres Unidos.

Ms. Steward, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, is the daughter of Mexican immigrants. She attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Bishop Garcia Diego High School. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, she worked in the fashion industry.

Upon returning to Santa Barbara, she worked with her parents in the family business, Rudy’s Mexican Restaurants. She and her husband Neal opened their own Rudy’s in the Presidio neighborhood three years ago.

Ms. Tepper is the outreach program manager for the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, previous executive director for The Arts Fund and founding board member of the Santa Barbara School of Arts.

She received her bachelor’s degree from California State University Channel Islands.

Ms. Tepper is active in community organizations, including the city of Santa Barbara’s Art Advisory Committee, Asian American History Committee at the SBTHP, Santa Barbara County Alliance for Arts Education, Leni Fund Outreach Committee, Visual Arts and Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School and the Community Arts Workshop’s Artist Residency Panel.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com