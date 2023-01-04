New district attorney is sworn in

John Savrnoch succeeds Joyce Dudley during ceremony

Retiring District Attorney Joyce Dudley listens as newly sworn-in District Attorney John Savrnoch stresses his commitment to keeping neighborhoods safe in Santa Barbara County.

John Savrnoch, the new Santa Barbara County district attorney, promised to advocate for safe neighborhoods during his remarks after being sworn-in Tuesday morning.

Mr. Savrnoch, who was the former deputy district attorney, was sworn-in by his former boss, retiring District Attorney Joyce Dudley, before a large audience of staff, officials and media in the conference room at the District Attorney’s headquarters on Santa Barbara Street. Staff elsewhere watched via videoconferencing.

“You’re going to be an outstanding district attorney,” Ms. Dudley told Mr. Savrnoch.

“It is my highest honor to swear you in,” she said.

During the ceremony, Mr. Savrnoch pledged to support and defend the constitutions of the U.S. and California.

Afterward, there was extensive applause for Mr. Savrnoch, who then addressed the audience.

“At this moment, I want to take the opportunity to say to the people of Santa Barbara County, ‘I am here to help,’ ” Mr. Savrnoch said. “I am here to be an advocate for safe neighborhoods and safe people and an honest, transparent government that looks at the people first.

“I am aware I am a servant of the people,” he said. “I will keep that in mind for every decision that I make and in everything that this office does.

“I want to say to the people in the office: What Joyce has given me is the most incredible group of people, people who work every day to benefit the public,” Mr. Savrnoch said.

He praised the entire staff, from the attorneys to the support staff and the Bureau of Investigations. He promised to make certain they have the resources to do their job.

“To everybody who’s here today, I can’t thank you enough,” Mr. Savrnoch said. “I really look forward to working together to make Santa Barbara the greatest place it can possibly be.”

And he repeated his commitment to making all neighborhoods safe.

