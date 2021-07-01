New dog training facility opens

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara Humane has launched its Confident Canine School of Behavior in a new training facility in Santa Maria.

The dog training program aims to strengthen the bond between dog and owner and address behavioral issues. The training is led by five humane certified dog trainers and includes three classes that are targeted at specific behavioral needs.

The Reserved Rover class works with dogs to build confidence and ease anxieties; the Reactive Rover class helps to build coping skills and improve behavior when in the presence of anxiety triggers; and the Refined Rover class focuses on basic obedience and manners. In addition to these classes, individualized training sessions are also available.

The new training facility in Santa Maria is located at 1517 Stowell Center Plaza, Suite B. Through this new facility, officials from Santa Barbara Humane are looking forward to accommodating larger class sizes and more animals in a larger space.

“We are so excited for this new space,” Santa Barbara Humane Chief Operations Officer Dori Villalon said in a statement. “As we began planning this new training program, it became clear that there just wasn’t enough room at the Santa Maria campus. This new facility is what made it possible for Santa Barbara Humane to offer the Confident Canine School of Behavior as a tool for dog owners in Santa Maria.”

The Confident Canine School of Behavior classes are now offered in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. More information on the classes can be found at sbhumane.org/training.

— Madison Hirneisen