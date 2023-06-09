New Donation Service Introduced at Lazy Acres

Lazy Acres Natural Market is starting the Envirotokens program, in which for every grocery bag shoppers bring from home, a 10 cent donation will be passed on to one of six local non-profits. A celebration will be held Saturday to mark the beginning of the program.

“Caring for community is central to who we are,” said Geoff Babb, vice president of operation for Lazy Acres Natural Market. “For more than thirty years we’ve been focused on doing the right thing for our neighbors, for our earth, and for each other.”

The celebration will be held on June 10 from 11 am to 2 pm at Lazy Acres Santa Barbara, 302 Meigs Road. There will be free samples, a scavenger hunt, games (with a chance to win a $250 gift card), free reusable bags and more.

The non-profits include Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Organic Soup Kitchen, Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, Santa Barbara Humane, United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and White Buffalo Land Trust.

-Liam Hibbert