New e-bike demo program under way

A new electric bicycle demo program operated by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Traffic Solutions division is now under way.

EZ Bike Project offers a wide range of free e-bike demos of various models including cargo bikes, cruisers, city bikes and folding bikes to local residents and commuters.

The program aims to reduce traffic and air pollution in Santa Barbara County.

The project is located at the Bike Spot, the city’s self-serve valet bike parking facility, at 1219 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

EZ Bike Project offers the opportunity to test riding an e-bike in a variety of conditions and routes over the weekend and at an individual’s own pace without the pressure to purchase a bicycle.

Those interested in reserving an e-bike must either live or work in Santa Barbara County and can visit www.ezbike.org to sign up for a demo. Reservation options are available Thursday through Monday and must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to reservation.

The demo is free of charge, but a returnable credit card damage deposit is required to test ride an e-bike.

The project’s partners include Trek Bicycles, Bicycle Bob’s and Santa Barbara Electric Bikezzz. Participants of the project can receive a discount for an e-bike or bike accessories as well.

Bicycle Bob’s is offering a 10% discount (up to $250) on a Trek e-bike, and Santa Barbara Electric Bikezzz is offering a free high security ABUS lock with the purchase of an e-bike.

In the coming months, SBCAG plans to offer shorter demo rides on weekdays and during single-day pop-up opportunities throughout the county.

