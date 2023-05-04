New emergency trailer

Fire department’s vehicle is first of its kind for Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County officials celebrate the ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the Solar & Hydrogen Mobile Nanogrid Emergency Response Trailer at the Santa Barbara County Fire Headquarters.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced the arrival of its brand new gadget on Wednesday: a state-of-the-art emergency trailer.

Through funding from the Community Power Resiliency Allocation, the County Office of Emergency Management purchased a Mobile Nanogrid, developed by Sesame Solar, that generates carbon-free electricity from onboard solar panels, battery packs and a fuel cell powered by green hydrogen. This is the first of its kind for Santa Barbara County.

The trailer will be deployed during power outages to assist various types of emergencies in order to provide a charging station for personal and medical devices, as well as be a point of information for communities impacted. The trailer will be showcased at community events as a model for resilient power projects.

The trailer is equipped to handle many needs during a disaster.

Most recently, the trailer made its debut at the Earth Day festival on April 29. Many people got the opportunity to see its capabilities and ask questions about the device.

Anne Webb from Sesame Solar, an out-of-state company that collaborated to create this trailer, gave the News-Press a look into the trailer. It is fully equipped to handle many of the needs during a disaster. Specifically, it has the ability to provide power, help those who need a wheelchair and provide a place to refrigerate medications, along with other amenities.

Kelly Hubbard, director of the County Office of Emergency Management, spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the trailer. “This new trailer was an opportunity that came to us through some state funding and through other emergency organizations in the area.”

This is a close-up of the hydrogen generator inside the Solar & Hydrogen Mobile Nanogrid Emergency Response Trailer.

She then explained that through a community member on social media, they were able to purchase the trailer.

Brandon Kayson, energy manager for the County Services, also shared a few words at the unveiling of the trailer. “This is a really exciting opportunity as a county to show not only our commitment to disaster preparedness but also a commitment to the environment.”

He highlighted its solar energy panels and elimination of the use of fossil fuels.

