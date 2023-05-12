New era for Sansum Clinic

Local healthcare system plans partnership with Sutter Health

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Sansum Clinic, a healthcare system in Santa Barbara County, has announced plans for a partnership with Sutter Health.Samsun Clinic in Santa Barbara on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

Sansum Clinic and Sutter Health, two local medical establishments, have announced plans to enter a strategic partnership to provide greater access to high-quality care to the Central Coast.

In technical terms, as Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, the CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic, explained, “Sutter Health will acquire the assets of Sansum Clinic yet remain its own entity” and it is easy to think of it as Sansum Clinic “getting a new parent.”

This past week, both institutions signed a non-binding letter of intent and expect to formalize the partnership in the coming weeks.

This partnership has officially been in the works over the past few years, but as Dr. Ransohoff said, this has been a desire of both companies for 15 years. Due to the recession, the deal could not formally proceed, but he said the companies are both delighted with the current timing of the agreement.

Both of these not-for-profit health establishments have been dedicated to improving the well-being of residents of the Central Coast for years.

COURTESY SANSUM CLINIC

“There is a shortage in doctors, mostly being primary care doctors, and we think this is a way to attract more doctors,” Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, the CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic, said about a partnership with Sutter Health.

As health systems across the country face increasing industry and financial hardships, those involved with the partnership hope to provide the necessary resources to better serve the community.

“We think there is a demand for healthcare services that are having a hard time getting met,” Dr. Ransohoff said. “There is a shortage in doctors, mostly being primary care doctors, and we think this is a way to attract more doctors. We think this will be great for our current patients.”

When it comes to current patients of the clinic, Dr. Ransohoff explained that they will continue to work under the same system. “Although things can always change, we are envisioning patients continuing to come to Sansum Clinic without any switches.”

Sansum Clinic said it is hoping to provide updates in the near future.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com