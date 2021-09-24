New exhibit at historical museum

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA new exhibit honoring artist Edward Borein and his many artist friends opened with a reception Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. The exhibit will run through Jan. 22. Admission is free. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, go to www.sbhistorical.org. See Wednesday’s News-Press for a full story. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SPORTS ROUNDUP next post Santa Barbara City Council candidates face off in virtual forum Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.