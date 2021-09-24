Home Local New exhibit at historical museum
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A new exhibit honoring artist Edward Borein and his many artist friends opened with a reception Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. The exhibit will run through Jan. 22. Admission is free. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, go to www.sbhistorical.org. See Wednesday’s News-Press for a full story.
