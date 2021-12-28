New Exhibit coming soon to Santa Barbara art gallery

Sullivan Goss, Santa Barbara’s American Art Gallery, has a new exhibit opening after the first of the year, entitled Juxtaposed: A Curation Of Art. The exhibit has been compiled to help collectors, artists and curators-in-training to see the dynamics at play when deciding what art work should be shown together, specifically when two pieces are juxtaposed.

Curators used to be charged with “taking care” of collections; indeed, that is the root definition of ‘to curate.’ Today, curation is often expanded to include selection and involve interpretation often as well. Curators help answer the critical question of “which one,” following it up with, “where can we put it?”

The exhibit is meant to be an exploration of how different pieces of art interact with each other, how adjacency can change perception and bring added meaning, and the balance of harmonious similarity with dynamic contrast.

Gallery owner Nathan Vonk, Contemporary Curator Susan Bush and staff member Lauren Wilson, have all chosen their own pairs of works to be shown between January and February during the exhibit.

– Katherine Zehnder