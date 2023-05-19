New exhibits to appear at Museum of Ventura County

The Museum of Ventura County has recently announced the installation of three new museum exhibits, which requires a temporary closing of the Ventura museum from May 29 to June 21. The new exhibits will premiere on June 22.

The new exhibits are named: “Spin Cycle: Unfolding the Science of Laundry,” “The Murder of Tom More: A True Crime Story” and “Proximity to Water: Works from MVC’s Permanent Collection.”

Connected to the 150th anniversary of the Ventura County, the three new exhibits are to include aspects that connect to the history of the county and museum. Works of art and historical items are expected to be included, some which haven’t been seen by the public.

“Our diverse community is the heart of Ventura. I am dedicated to bringing life to these new exhibits as they reflect historical and highly personal stories and experiences,” said Carlos Ortega, the museum’s new chief curator.

“While the museum is closed, we invite the community to enjoy our sister property, the agriculture museum in Santa Paula,” Elena Brokaw, the museum’s Barbara Barnard Smith Executive Director, said.

Currently on display in Santa Paula is “Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s” and “Pollination Investigation – The Essential Role of Pollinators in the Natural World.”

May 28 is the last day the public can visit the Ventura museum’s current exhibits, including “Chromatic: The Museum in Six Colors,” “Finding the Light” and “All that Glitters is Not Gold.”

The museum is at 100 E. Main Street in Ventura. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday, and it’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

