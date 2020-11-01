Season premieres set for NBC shows

ELIZABETH SESSON/NBC

Brian Tee portrays Dr. Ethan Choi on “Chicago Med,” one of Montecito executive producer Dick Wolf’s series on NBC. The season premiere is set for Nov. 11.

Editor’s note: This concludes a series on the new fall TV season.

Dick Wolf’s in the spotlight.

As reported Friday in the News-Press, the season premieres of the acclaimed Montecito executive producer’s “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” dramas will air soon on CBS.

Now on top of that, Mr. Wolf’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” as well as his long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” will start their seasons this month on NBC. (His “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is scheduled to start airing midseason.)

Normally fall season premieres are staggered in September, October and November, but many shows were delayed because of COVID-19. Like CBS and ABC, NBC is airing season premieres this fall.

Nov. 10

9 p.m. “This Is Us” (two-hour season premiere). The series gives a look at the Pearson family across the decades.

Nov. 11

8 p.m. “Chicago Med.” Nick Gehlfuss stars as Dr. Will Halstead, who balances his work as an emergency medicine physician with his relationship with Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto), a specialist in emergency pediatrics. The show also stars Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, whom NBC describes as “the Sherlock Holmes of Psychiatry.”

9 p.m. “Chicago Fire.” The drama is about the firefighters, Rescue Squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney star as Capt. Matthew Casey and Lt. Kelly Severide, who run the Rescue Squad.

10 p.m. “Chicago P.D.” The series focuses on the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit as they fight organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and more. Jason Beghe stars as Det. Sgt. Hank Voight, who’s determined to do anything to bring criminals to justice.

MATT DINERSTEIN/NBC

From left are Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and Jesse Lee on Mr. Wolf’s “Chicago P.D.”

Nov. 12

9 p.m. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Mr. Wolf’s show is the longest-running primetime, live-action series in history. Mariska Hargitay continues to star as Lt. Oliva Benson, the longest-running female character in a primetime live-action show.

Nov. 13

8 p.m. “The Blacklist.” James Spader and Megan Boone star as Raymond Reddington and Megan Boone star in this drama about spies.

Some NBC shows are being held until mid-season. Besides “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” they include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” “Kenan,” “Making It,” “Mr. Mayor,” New Amsterdam,” “Small Fortune,” “That’s My Jam,” “True Story,” “Who Do You Think You Are?,” “Young Rock” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Project.”

NBC previously canceled “Will & Grace,” “Blindspot,” “Bluff City Law,” “The Good Place,” “The InBetween,” “Indebted,” Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” and “Perfect Harmony.”

