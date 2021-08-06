New football coach selected at Pioneer Valley

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — Dustin Davis has been named the new Pioneer Valley High School varsity head football coach for this coming school year.

Mr. Davis will join the current coaching staff at PVHS after leaving his most recent experience as a varsity football defensive coordinator at Lompoc High School. Mr. Davis will replace former coach John Beck, who has moved on to an administrative role at Yosemite High School in Oakhurst, according to a news release.

“I am excited to make a positive and profound impact on the students and athletes at PVHS,’’ Mr. Davis said in a statement.

In addition to his role as coach, Mr. Davis will also serve as a full-time physical education teacher and assistant athletic director.

In a statement, Athletic Director Anthony Morales said Mr. David “stood out among others” who applied for the position and is a well respected coach on the Central Coast.

“Dustin becomes Pioneer Valley High School’s fifth head football coach in the history of the program, dating back to 2004 in its inaugural season,” Mr. Morales said in a statement. “With his background and experience, we are very excited to have him lead the program and work on our campus.’’

— Madison Hirneisen