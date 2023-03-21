New grant program announced for art-driven campaigns

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced the Central Coast Creative Corps Program, a new grant opportunity open to 501c3 nonprofits, tribal governments and government agencies on the Central Coast.

The pilot program offers 23 awards of $140,000 for organizations to hire a local artist or culture bearer to develop art-driven campaigns addressing public health, climate resilience/emergency preparedness, civic engagement or social justice. Applications are due by May 1.

“Artists are change agents, helping us to imagine different perspectives and experiences through their work,” said Sarah York Rubin, executive director of the Office of Arts and Culture, which is serving as lead administrator for the Central Coast.

“By bringing artists to the community development table, this program invites everyone to create new approaches for understanding and caring for ourselves, each other, and the environment,” Ms. Rubin said in a news release.

Funded by the California Arts Council, the workforce development pilot provides organizations $100,000 to compensate an artist for work on the initiative. $20,000 was allocated for artist-community engagement, including art supplies and materials and an additional $20,000 to the organization for program administration. Priority will go to organizations serving communities that demonstrate the highest levels of need, as indicated by the CA Healthy Places Index.

Applicants must commit to collaborating with an artist or culture bearer for a one-year period from September 2023 to August 2024, with an additional three-month period required for project exploration and design. Applicants don’t need to have a project or artist identified, as projects will be facilitated after funding is awarded.

Guidelines and information for Santa Barbara county-based organizations can be found at www.sbac.ca.gov/creative-corps.

Free workshops about the program will be offered on March 29 and April 13. Hannah Rubalcava, Grants & Contracts Manager for the Office of Arts & Culture, will help to facilitate the sessions, and also serve as a resource for applicants.

“Complex problems require creative solutions,” Ms. Rubalcava said. “We’ll be working directly with grantees about what it means to work with a socially-engaged artist and how that collaboration can be so powerful.”

CCCC is produced in partnership with the county-designated arts agencies in the Central Coast region: Arts Council for Monterey County, Arts Council Santa Cruz County, the San Benito County Arts Council, the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, and the Ventura County Arts Council.

The agencies are developing a directory of Central Coast artists interested in CCCC participation. Artists are encouraged to join the directory at www.centralcoastartists.org.

For more information, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.

