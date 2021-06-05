New head coach to lead Saints

Mendoza-Gutierrez to lead Santa Maria High football team

COURTESY PHOTO

New Santa Maria head football coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez inherited his parents’ love for coaching. “I would often see players thank my parents through letters or signed volleyballs, and I really got to see firsthand the true impact of sports and what role it played in people’s lives.”

Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez has been promoted to new head football coach at Santa Maria High School.

Mendoza-Gutierrez has served as an assistant football coach with the Saints for the last five years. He previously served as an assistant football coach at nearby Pioneer Valley High School from 2010-2013.

He replaces longtime coach Dan Ellington.

“I am extremely excited,’’ Mendoza-Gutierrez said in a news release. “Coach Ellington set a foundation for the football program, and I believe we have all the tools at Santa Maria High to continue building the program into a great winning program.’’

Mendoza-Gutierrez learned the value of sports at a young age.

“Growing up, both of my parents coached boys’ and girls’ volleyball at all the local high schools, including Santa Maria High,’’ he said.“I would often see players thank my parents through letters or signed volleyballs, and I really got to see firsthand the true impact of sports and what role it played in people’s lives.

“Looking back at the experience with my parents and now having gone through eight seasons myself, I truly believe high school sports are teaching student athletes many important morals and values such as responsibility, hard work ethic, perseverance and commitment, which ultimately can reshape the foundation of their lives so that they can become high contributing members of their communities.’’

Mendoza-Gutierrez, who is from Santa Maria, graduated from Pioneer Valley School in 2010, Allan Hancock College in 2013 and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2015.

email: dmason@newspress.com