New hotel opens Monday on State St.

Downtown Santa Barbara’s newest hotel, a stylish Courtyard by Marriott hotel featuring more than 120 rooms and a Saint Remy restaurant serving Mediterranean coastal cuisine, opened Monday on State Street.

Following a complete transformation, Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown, a 122-room modern, coastal hotel, is located in the heart of everything “the American Riviera” has to offer. It’s located at 1501 State St.

Behind the reinvented hotel is Andrew Firestone, star of television reality show “The Bachelor.” who, along with Jess Parker, co-founded StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality development company, in 2014. StonePark Capital has developed or acquired six hospitality projects on the West Coast totaling over 500 guest rooms.

The property is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management platform focused primarily on lifestyle hotels and resorts.

“As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this classic downtown hotel with timeless mid-century architecture and style,” Mr. Firestone said. “We are also proud to partner with Azul Hospitality to bring to life the first Marriott-branded hotel to the City of Santa Barbara.”

The hotel’s spacious guest rooms combine comfort with functionality and sweeping balcony views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Pacific Ocean. The well-appointed rooms have a modern design and feature spacious guest baths, walk-in showers, and large vanities. Each room includes a mini refrigerator, high-speed internet access, flat screen TVs and coffee makers. There are also two-room suites available, complete with a wet bar and conference table.

Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown features a lush pool, whirlpool, firepit and two large rooftop decks, both offering sweeping mountain and ocean views. The arrival experience allows guests to engage in technology and offers inviting, flexible seating spaces throughout the lobby for relaxation and business. Guests of the hotel also have access to the state-of-the-art fitness center, EV charging stations, both valet and self-park options and a meeting and event space.

State Street’s stylish newcomer, Saint Remy, is a 50-seat restaurant featuring the freshest locally-sourced ingredients delivered with a Mediterranean coastal twist. The space boasts an easygoing and retro-inspired design with relaxed sensibility and palate that is uniquely Santa Barbara.

Menu highlights include shakshuka benedict on the breakfast menu and the burrata & grilled peach salad and crispy short rib hummus on the dinner menu. The menu will also have a creative selection of beverages using locally-sourced purveyors such as Zaca Coffee; and Blind Burro Rum, Hendry’s Vodka and Celo Rum from Black Market Spirits.

The cocktail menu offers the familiarity of classics like the Old Fashioned while introducing signature sippers like Bad Entropy. Additionally, a hand-selected wine list of local vintners such as One Stone Cellars, a winemaker that gives back to local and global organizations; as well as wines from Argentina, Spain and Oregon. Both indoor and al fresco dining options are available. Complimentary on-site parking is available for dining guests. Reservations for Saint Remy can be made on Tock.

“Courtyard Santa Barbara is wonderfully located for both leisure and business travelers to indulge in all that the destination is known for, including its beaches, museums, dining options and wineries,” General Manager Antonio Morales said. “At Saint Remy, every meal is uniformly inventive and crafted with the rich history and culture of the coast. It brings the local dining scene a new hotspot for date nights, private parties and gathering with friends.”

Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown is a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, nine miles from Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) and two miles from the Amtrak Train Station. Its prime downtown location is walkable to all that Santa Barbara has to offer, including the Old Mission, Museums, Santa Barbara Harbor, The Funk Zone, Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Average daily rates start at $250 per night. Reservations can be made by calling (805) 975-0660.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com