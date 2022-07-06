New law allows Ohio veteran services offices to respond more quickly

By J.D. DAVIDSON

THE CENTER SQUARE REGIONAL EDITOR

(The Center Square) — Ohio veterans struggling to find a place to live or find a job can get help a little easier when a new law that removes some restrictions on veteran services agencies goes into effect this fall.

The law will allow veteran service offices to use a county credit card to provide temporary assistance for housing or workforce development for veterans, rather than offices using donations or other forms of payment that could be less timely.

Before the new law, county veterans service offices were only allowed to use credit cards for travel, vehicle maintenance, food, phone and internet expenses.

County children’s service agencies have a similar exception for credit card use.

“Our veterans have provided invaluable service to our country, and we want to make sure they are taken care of with basic needs later in life,” said Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville. “This legislation will aid Veteran Service Commissions and other county veteran service offices accomplish that goal in a timely and responsible manner.”

The new exception allows VSCs to meet the needs of veterans and quickly provide emergency services, according to Sen. Manning.

“This legislation demonstrates government can improve services to our veterans and the public, while leveraging existing technology to improve government efficiency while maintaining the necessary accountability for the spending of public funds,” said Jacob Smith, executive director of the Lorain County Veteran Service Commission.

Another bill aimed at addressing the homeless issue among veterans, however, remains stalled in committee.

House Bill 407, which would establish the Safe Shelter Initiative Program for veterans, received two hearings before the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee before stalling in early May.

The bill was introduced in September 2021. Its second hearing was May 11.

“In Ohio, there are currently over 1,000 homeless veterans and 60% homeless veterans are male. Simply put, one homeless veteran is one too many,” bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, testified in October 2021 at the first hearing. “We are the home of the free because of the brave men and women who chose to defend our great state and country. It is a great honor to have a small part in protecting and assisting our brothers and sisters here in Ohio with this Safe Shelter Initiative Program.”

The program, if created, would connect veterans in need of housing with shelter and housing programs. It would also provide vouchers to state and local entities that provide housing for veterans.

The program would also include a way to give funding from the program to provide nightly vouchers, funding for shelters, temporary apartment rentals or such other means.