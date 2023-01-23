New Local Assistance Center added in Santa Maria

Centers established to provide support to those recovering from January storms

Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria this afternoon.

In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the county of Santa Barbara is providing January 2023 storm recovery and assistance resources throughout the county.

These resources can be found online at https://www.readysbc.org/3683/January-2023-Storm-Recovery. Resources in Spanish can be found at https://www.readysbc.org/3684/Recuperacin-de-la-tormenta-de-enero. This online location of resources serves as a single point of access for essential resources and services available for community members who are beginning the process of rebuilding and recovery following the storms’ impact.

Physical Local Assistance Centers first opened last week, with three days of service provided in Orcutt and Guadalupe from Jan. 14-16. The county will continue to set up LACs to support impacted communities.

Resources from various local, state and federal agencies are available through the LACs, aimed at providing answers to commonly asked questions and important information. At the LACs, community members can be linked to counseling and emotional support resources and other information to aid in rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, basic health and human services and many other topics.

The Santa Maria Local Assistance Center will be open today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Maramonte Hall, 620 Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria. Assistance will be provided in both English and Spanish.

For questions, please call the Call Center at 833-688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

To register to receive ReadySBC Alerts, go to https://awareandprepare.us and click on the red icon to register to receive emergency alerts via text, phone call and email.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com