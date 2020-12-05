New Lompoc City Council members sworn in

COURTESY PHOTO

LOMPOC — The newly elected Lompoc City Council members were sworn in and seated Tuesday night at the regular city council meeting, after the Nov. 3 election results were certified.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne was re-elected for her second term as mayor.

Jeremy Ball was elected for his first term as District 4 councilman, and Gilda Cordova was elected as councilwoman of District 1.

Ms. Cordova was appointed to the Lompoc City Council’s District 1 seat in January 2019, shortly after the election process was initiated. She was appointed because Ms. Osborne had been elected mayor and vacated her council seat.

In addition, on Tuesday, Mayor Osborne recognized and thanked outgoing Lompoc Councilman Jim Mosby after six years of serving the council.

The mayor serves a two-year term, and the council members four-year terms.

The certified election results are available at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/results.sbc.

— Grayce McCormick