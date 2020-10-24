New market for State Street promenade

A new public market will soon begin along the State Street promenade.

The State Street Promenade Market, which will be held in the 1000 block of the city’s main corridor between Carrillo and Figueroa streets starting Nov. 5, will feature downtown businesses and local artisans in an effort to provide an afternoon and evening event for the community to coincide with daylight savings time.

Every Thursday from 3 to 7:30 p.m., any and all members of the public can come enjoy and shop local photography, ceramics, jewelry, clothing and gifts for all holidays.

“We want to create a space that allows for local business to be able to thrive during the holidays and beyond,” Robin Elander, the interim downtown Santa Barbara executive director, told the News-Press. “That block is right in the middle of the heart of downtown, but it still needs some additional activation. There’s a number of vacancies and businesses could really use the extra bump. We want to support the brick and mortar businesses on that block.”

There are around 30 businesses already signed up for the Nov. 5 debut, including a company with handcrafted products such as candles, skin care products and lotions derived from bee’s wax, a company that makes handcrafted jewelry and another company with high-end, handmade leather bags.

While the concept is similar to the Arts and Craft Show by the beach and the Makers Market at Paseo Nuevo, Ms. Elander said it will be a little bit different.

“This is more of a retail-focused market. This is artists, makers and downtown businesses that have goods to sell that are not food-related,” she said. “It still has its own flare because it will involve many different business types. It’s a really diverse mix that is representative of our downtown business district.”

The market makes up for the cancelation of the annual Holiday Parade in December or Downtown Santa Barbara’s regular 1st Thursday events due to COVID-19.

Ms. Elander added that the market will feature new downtown lighting installed for DST, including holiday lights and ambient polarized lighting. She said she anticipates the market extending into the 900 block as well.

Downtown Santa Barbara is encouraging all local businesses to apply. Spots at the market are free for businesses in the downtown core within the Business Improvement District, and businesses outside of that pay a one-time fee of $125 for three markets plus a bonus one.

If outside businesses want to just participate in one market, the fee is $50.

The deadline for businesses to register is Monday.

All vendors will get a free logo or image and website on a page of the Downtown Santa Barbara website. In addition, the organization will create a promo video on the market and post it on social media, along with other forms of advertising and press releases.

In addition, COVID-19 guidelines apply to customers, such as a mask requirement and one household per booth.

To apply for a spot for your business, visit https://www.downtownsb.org/events/state-street-promenade-market.

