New members, chair named for Cottage Health Board of Directors

Board of Directors for Cottage Health. The board is a non-profit leader in providing advanced medical care to the California Central Coast Region. Steve C. Zola, who joined the board in 2017, was also elected as chair.

Ms. Griffin is the vice president of asset management at Fespar Enterprises in Santa Barbara, and was formerly the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Previously, she was with Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts, LLC, as special advisor to the president. Ms. Griffin has a master’s degree in finance from the University of Colorado, Denver and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UC Berkeley. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She also serves on the Board of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (The Granada Theater) as treasurer and chair of the Finance Committee.

Dr. Malone is a board-certified emergency physician practicing at Cottage Health. She earned her bachelor’s degree in economics at UCSB and her medical degree from Georgetown University. She completed her residency at George Washington University. Dr. Malone joined Cottage Health full-time in 2009. She is a partner at South Coast Emergency Medical Group and practices full-time at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals where she has been chair of emergency medicine since 2017. She is a member of the Santa Barbara County Medical Society and the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Dr. Schooler is board-certified in both plastic and hand surgery and is the chief plastic surgeon at Santa Barbara Plastic Surgery Center. Prior to joining the surgery center in 2012, Dr. Schooler served five years as the chief of plastic surgery at LAC-USC Medical Center, and was assistant professor of surgery at USC. Dr. Schooler earned his medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine Chapel Hill, followed by his internship and residency at University of North Carolina Hospitals Chapel Hill. He completed his fellowship at the University of California Medical Center in San Francisco and the Hand Center of San Antonio.

