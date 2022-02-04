New members join Carpinteria Arts Center board





COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Christie Boyd. Center, Jesus J. Gonzales. At right, Lenny Price.

Christie Boyd, Jesus J. Gonzales and Lenny Price are new members of the board of directors for the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center in Carpinteria.

Art has been a big part of Ms. Boyd’s life since childhood.

Her parents were artists and musicians, and she brings a business attitude to the board having been a co-owner of the retail shop, Porch, for 11 years. She has raised her two children here, educating them in Carpinteria’s public schools.

Ms. Boyd believes Carpinteria is the last of small, Southern California beach towns, and she is passionate about maintaining that through art and community service.

Mr. Gonzales is a native Carpinterian whose family has lived in the Carpinteria Valley for more than 100 years. During his long career in education, he has worked at Santa Barbara City College, Ventura County Community College District, University of Redlands, California Lutheran University and Cal State Northridge.

Among his positions were dean, vice-president, assistant to the chancellor and tenured professor.

Mr. Gonzales has also been active in community organizations that support culture and the arts. He served as president of the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society, vice president of the Ventura County Historical and Art Museum, chairman of the Oxnard Arts Commission and president of the Oxnard Foreign Film Society. He also volunteers with the Carpinteria Arts Commission.

Mr. Price, a trumpet player, grew up in Cooperstown, N.Y., and after graduation enlisted in the US Army, where he met his future wife, Lisa Pekkanen, a trombone player from Carpinteria.The first few years of their marriage were spent in college developing their professional careers outside of Carpinteria

In 1991, they moved back home to Carpinteria, where they raised their two children. As a musical artist, Mr. Price has performed on a multitude of stages from Santa Maria to Solana Beach to Oahu with local bands including South on Linden, The Upbeat, SoLuna, The Brewery Boyz, The Flashbacks and the SBCC Good Times Jazz Band.

“We are fortunate to have such a passionate volunteer leadership team working together to create and execute our vision for the Community Arts Center,” said Linda Rosso, executive director. “For 20 years, our board of directors has inspired creativity by providing a diverse menu of cultural exhibits, innovative workshops, educational programs and special events that enrich the lives of the young and the young at heart.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com