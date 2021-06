COURTESY PHOTOS

From left to right, Linda Honikman, Emily Engel, Dianne Meester Black

SANTA BARBARA — The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara has elected three new local women to join its board.

Linda Honikman will join the board as the new housing committee chair, and new members Emily Engel and Dianne Meester Black will serve as directors.

The chapter’s president, Vijaya Jammalamadaka, will also be returning to serve her second term.

For more information, visit lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-santa-barbara.

— Madison Hirneisen