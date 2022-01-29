New members join Pacific Pride Foundation board

Eric Bowers and Maria F. Melo have joined the Pacific Pride Foundation board.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce two new board members who will bring a diverse set of insight and experience to our Board of Directors,” said PPF Executive Director Kristin Flickinger. “These members embody a period of growth for the PPF board, bringing in new and different voices from the LGBTQ+ community, as well as specific skill sets in advocacy, governance, law and more.”

The members are beginning three-year terms.

In addition to serving on the foundation board, Mr. Bowers is director of legal at Sonos Inc. and the former chair of the Hospice of Santa Barbara board.

Ms. Melo is executive director of the 805UndocuFund and a former deputy consul for Colombia in Los Angeles.

“I am pleased to welcome this strong group of new board members to PPF and look forward to working with them as we take our organization to the next level and continue to serve the community with our important programs and services,” said Lynn Cunningham Brown, board chair. “I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the rest of our board members for their hard work and dedication to the mission creating a thriving and visible LGBTQ+ community in Santa Barbara County.”

For more about the foundation, go to pacificpridefoundation.org.

