New mobile vaccination site opens near Seattle

By TED O’NEIL

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — A mobile vaccination unit operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened in Washington state’s King County this week.

Officials hope to administer several hundred COVID-19 vaccination shots in an area hit hard by the coronavirus.

The site is located in the city of Federal Way at its performing arts center, about 25 miles south of Seattle. The clinic is open from 2 to 9 p.m. daily except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. After Jan. 3, the clinic will move to a location in the city of Auburn, about 10 miles east of Federal Way.

A mobile vaccination unit operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened in King County this week. Officials hope to administer several hundred COVID-19 vaccination shots in an area hit hard by the coronavirus.

The site is located in the city of Federal Way at its performing arts center, about 25 miles south of Seattle. The clinic is open from 2 to 9 p.m. daily except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. After Jan. 3, the clinic will move to a location in the city of Auburn, about 10 miles east of Federal Way.

State health officials say southern King County has among the highest infection rates and lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The project is a partnership between the Washington State Department of Health, King County and the Washington State Emergency Management Division.

“This is great news in the ongoing fight against COVID,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release when he announced the initiative earlier this month. “I am grateful for our strong partnership with the federal government and these FEMA Family Mobilization Clinics coming to King County is a great result of that partnership. This is an innovative model that will help increase equitable access to vaccination for all Washingtonians.”

Gov. Inslee also made reference to it in a brief holiday message on his Twitter page.

The mobile clinic has limited walk-up availability but residents can make an appointment. First and second doses, booster shots and children’s vaccines are available for up to 500 people per day.

“To end this pandemic, it is critical vaccines are widely available to everyone,” DOH Secretary Umair Shah said in a statement. “Adding this mobile unit to our toolkit will help us speed up the vaccination process and reach families who have had a more difficult time finding appointments.”

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Washington has recorded 809,600 cases and 9,755 deaths. Some 82% of the state’s population ages 12 and up have received at least one dose and 75% are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have fluctuated lately, falling from 719 on Dec. 1 to 610 on Monday before jumping to 683 on Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators has done the same, falling from 120 on Dec. 1 to 83 last week before going back up to 100 on Wednesday.‘There have also been 171 cases of the Omicron variant detected in the state, up from 10 the previous week.