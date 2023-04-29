New mural at Peabody

Alum paints masterpiece at Santa Barbara elementary school

Artist Eden Andrulaitis stands in front of the mural she recently completed at Peabody Charter School in Santa Barbara. She is a Peabody alum and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 2019. She was in the high school’s VADA program and hopes to use her talents for the community.

Excited children and parents gathered Friday morning in the quad at Peabody Charter School to watch as a bright and beautiful mural was unveiled for the school.

The artist of the masterpiece is Eden Andrulaitis, a Santa Barbara native and Peabody alum. She also attended Santa Barbara High School and graduated from its Visual Arts and Design Academy in 2022.

A few months ago, Ms. Andrulaitis wanted to use her talents to give back to the community, so she approached the Santa Barbara Unified School District board and suggested a mural. Principal Damien Barnett said the school board loved the idea and the creation began.

The mural spans over 640 feet across the side of one of the classrooms near the quad. It is vibrant and colorful, with many little toys and trinkets that elementary school kids love to see. It is a breathtaking sight.

Mr. Barnett introduced Ms. Andrulaitis to the children and explained the process of the collaboration between her and the school.

After the unveiling, Mr. Barnett then invited Ms. Andruilaitis to the microphone to share a few words about the mural.

She expressed her immense gratitude to the community and to the students, sharing how it was so fun to come to the school each day and see all the children.

She also shared how before this mural, she had no real experience with the process of budgeting a mural for a school. But she noted the school board was very gracious and helped her along in the process to propel her in her career.

When she ended her speech, Mr. Barnett invited all of the children to yell “thank you!” to her. The joyous chorus of children’s gratitude rang throughout the school, and applause began.

The children of the Peabody Charter School will now have a mural to enjoy for many years to come.

When talking with the News-Press, Ms. Andrulaitis explained her motivation for the mural and what it has been like being back. “It’s a full circle moment. It is good to see students who were where I was when I was a student.”

“I think the mural has been really great to be an inspiration to them,” she said with a smile. “That has been the most special part. Especially hearing them say thank you like they did, it is truly special.”

Ms. Andrulaitis also mentioned her future endeavors as an artist: “I really like painting and want to get into the gallery scene.”

Ms. Andrulaitis then expressed that she is going to be attending Rhode Island School of Design in the fall to pursue her dreams.

