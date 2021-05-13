New name for Vandenberg

Base to be renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg Air Force Base will be renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base in a ceremony on Friday, and the 30th Space Wing will be redesignated as Space Launch Delta 30.

Vandenberg has a busy year ahead, starting with a new name.

At 2 p.m. Friday, a ceremony will be held on the Parade Field to commemorate Vandenberg Air Force Base renaming the base and redesignating the 30th Space Wing.

The ceremony will rename Vandenberg Air Force Base to Vandenberg Space Force Base, and the 30th Space Wing will be redesignated as Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command, United States Space Force.

During the ceremony, the 30th Operations Group and 30th Mission Support Group will inactivate and transition from the operations and mission support group commanders to vice commander positions, allowing squadron commanders to report directly to the SLD 30 commander and creating efficiency on all echelons.

Col. Anthony Mastalir and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy will remain in their command roles as the commander and command chief of Space Launch Delta 30. All Air Force personnel at Vandenberg will eventually transition to the Space Force, according to local media reports.

At least 12 additional launches are planned for this year as well, including Falcon-9 rockets, MM-III missiles and a Missile Defense Agency test. Last year was one of the slowest years for launching, according to officers, and two of the 12 planned for this year were delayed from 2020.

The Space Force is a part of the Department of the Air Force and was founded on Dec. 20, 2019 as the newest military branch in the U.S. Vandenberg has served as part of the Air Force since the 1950s.

