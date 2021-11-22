New Nurse Graduate Program Offered at LVMC

The Comprehensive Care Center in Lompoc is now offering a graduate program for Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs).

The CCC, located at 216 N. Third St., is a 110-bed facility for long-term patients as well as those who have recently undergone surgery or are recovering from an illness and need additional nursing or rehabilitative care.

“The CCC’s residency program will allow newly graduated nurses to make the transition from student nurse to working nurse seamlessly. We are looking for new graduates who want to be part of an amazing team of dedicated professionals,” said CCC Administrator Lorraine Jones.

Additionally, applications are being accepted for positions in the 12-month new graduate residency program at the skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation facility.

“We offer new nurses the ability to be fostered into the role of nurse by having a mentor throughout the orientation, as well as a clinical advisor upon hire. The CCC is a highly recognized facility that offers exceptional care to our residents,” said Ms. Jones.

For more information about Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s CCC, visit lompocvmc.com/locations/ccc.

To apply for the CCC’s New Nurse Graduate Residency program, go to https://lompocvmc.com/jobs.