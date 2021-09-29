New online catalog launches at Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries

There is a brand-new way to find the next great read at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries with the launch of their new online catalog, Aspen Discovery, which has many features that make searching, browsing and borrowing easier than ever.

One of the biggest improvements is that the library’s entire collection is now conveniently available in one place, including all physical items such as books and DVDs as well as digital titles such as eBooks and downloadable movies.

Another feature is that digital titles can be borrowed directly through the catalog with the simple press of a button, so patrons no longer need to log into a separate site to manage their monthly digital borrows.

For patrons who wish to easily browse the library’s collection online, the homepage of the new catalog features popular categories and genres for all ages to choose from, ranging from New York Times bestsellers to teen graphic novels to children’s picture books, with special spotlights including most requested and just added titles.

This new catalog from Aspen Discovery will eventually replace the current catalog altogether, but access to the previous catalog will remain available for the time being for patrons who wish to continue using it. Visit goletavalleylibrary.org, and click the icon for Classic Catalog.

For more information on programs and services at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, visit goletavalleylibrary.org.

— Marilyn McMahon