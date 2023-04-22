New owner to run The Sacred Space

SUMMERLAND — The Sacred Space, a gift shop and garden located in Summerland, has just announced a new owner.

The previous owners, Jack and Rose Herschorn, have stepped down from their positions and have chosen Amy Cooper to keep the community of gardens and gifts open to all.

Ms. Cooper is the founder of the bookstore Plum Goods.

“I have high hopes that Amy will continue to shine the light and legacy at The Sacred Space,” Ms. Herschorn said.

Added Mr. Herschorn: “It was a special thing, being able to connect with people on a heart level every day, and we trust Amy to continue on this path.”

The new owner, Ms. Cooper, said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to honor the legacy of Jack and Rose by continuing to nurture this truly sacred space.”

The Sacred Space is now open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, with the exception of Wednesdays.

The gift store and garden are located at 2594 Lillie Ave.

— Kira Logan