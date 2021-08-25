New owners oversee Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco



COURTESY PHOTOS

In addition to its grilled Carne asada and chicken taco tacos, Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco in Ventura Harbor Village features Agua frescas, beverages created from Ventura County produce.

VENTURA — The new owners of Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco in Ventura Harbor Village are dishing up a fresh menu featuring Mexican fare.

The menu is inspired by the coastal cuisine of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.

“We were inspired to open up a Mexican restaurant in Ventura Harbor Village because of our love and passion for cooking homemade Mexican food. We dreamed of one day having our own restaurant which has now become a reality,” co-owners Rick and Christina Magana said in a news release.

According to the news release, “Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco (one of 18 dockside restaurants at scenic Ventura Harbor Village) uses fresh, local ingredients in everything from the flavorful fresh fruit in their signature drink, Agua frescas, to the fresh catch of the day, including the eatery’s signature dish, delicious halibut fish tacos that are beer battered mix from a secret family recipe.”

The restaurant offers both indoor, patio and take-out dining and prices range from $4 for side dishes to $15 for a combo plate.

The restaurant is at 1567 Spinnaker Drive, No. 104, Ventura.

For more information, visit www.venturaharborvillage.com/directory/baja-bay-surf-n-taco or call 805-535-4160.

You can also follow the restaurant on Instagram and Tik Tok: @bajabaysurfntaco.

— Dave Mason