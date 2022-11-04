Home Local New poll shows likely runoff in Georgia Senate race, Kemp leading gubernatorial race
New poll shows likely runoff in Georgia Senate race, Kemp leading gubernatorial race

By STEVE WILSON

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) — A new Emerson College poll released Thursday shows a statistical tie in the Georgia U.S. Senate contest and Gov. Brian Kemp with a comfortable lead in the gubernatorial race.

According to the poll, U.S. Sen. Rafael Warnock leads Republican challenger Herschel Walker by a 49% to 47% margin with Election Day less than a week away. Sen. Warnock’s lead is within the 3% margin of error poll of 1,000 likely Georgia voters conducted on Oct. 28-31. 

The poll also showed the Senate race debates hurt Mr. Walker more than Sen. Warnock. Of the respondents, 42% said the opinion of Mr. Walker was worse, 35% said it was worse for Sen. Warnock.

The same poll also showed a comfortable 52% to 46% lead for Gov. Kemp over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. 

“Gender is a key factor in the Georgia races for governor and Senate,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “In the Senate race, Warnock’s 15-point lead with women is directly challenged by Walker’s 14-point lead in men.

In a release, the Emerson poll said, “However, in the governor’s race, Stacey Abrams’ 7-point advantage with women is overshadowed by Brian Kemp’s 23-point lead with men – more than a three-to-one advantage.” 

As for issues, the poll found the economy was most important for 46% of those surveyed. Of those who said that the economy was their most important issue, 75% plan to vote for Mr. Walker. 

According to the poll, disapproval of President Joe Biden was 52% among the 1,000 Georgia likely voters surveyed.

