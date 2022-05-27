Home Local New postmaster
Paul Keeranan, right, takes the oath from Caren Gonzalez, manager of Post Office Operations, as he is sworn in as the new Santa Barbara postmaster Thursday at the Anacapa Street post office. “This is one of the biggest achievements of my postal career, and I am honored and humbled to be selected as postmaster of Santa Barbara,” said Mr. Keeranan, who began his postal career in 2003 as a carrier at the East Beach Carrier Annex in Santa Barbara and later served as the postmaster in Moorpark and Camarillo. “My goal is to provide the best possible customer service to the Santa Barbara community that I can,” said Mr. Keeranan, a retired master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force.
