New projects at Goleta parks

Groundbreaking ceremonies take place at Armitos, Jonny D. Wallis parks

CITY OF GOLETA PHOTOS

A groundbreaking ceremony takes place for the splash pad at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park. From left are District 1 Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín, District 2 Councilmember James Kyriaco, Councilmember Stuart Kasdin, Mayor Pro Tempore Kyle Richards and Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Richard Jenkins.

The city of Goleta broke ground this week on two projects at Old Town parks.

Around 40 people showed up Monday afternoon for the groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s first community garden, located at Armitos Park.

Afterward, local officials and their audience walked to nearby Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park to dedicate the groundbreaking for the city’s first splash pad.

At Armitos Park, Mayor Pro Tempore Kyle Richards told the audience that he started with the project when he started on the Parks and Recreation Commission in 2013. “When completed, the community garden will provide a gathering place for people to congregate, spend time with their family, meet neighbors and help combat food insecurity.”

The community garden will be built in an undeveloped part of the park, south of its playground. There will be 50 raised garden plots, including 10 large ones, and amenities such as a picnic area with a pizza oven, a gathering/education area and tool sheds.

City of Goleta officials and others gather for a photo during the groundbreaking for the community garden at Armitos Park.

At Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, the splash pad will lie between the basketball court and a picnic shelter.

“The splash pad has been in the works for a long time and fulfills our vision for a water feature to serve people of different ages and help them keep cool on hot days,” said James Kyriaco, who represents District 2 on the council.

“I look forward to seeing this project completed this year!” Mr. Kyriaco told the audience at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park.

In addition to the splash pad, the park will receive improvements such as fencing for basketball and pickleball and shade structures over picnic areas.

The city of Goleta said it plans to install construction fencing for both parks’ projects by next week.

The city also noted all of Armitos Park will be closed during the construction. But parts of Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park are expected to remain open. The closed portions will include the basketball court, parts of the parking lot, the bocce and Bankshot courts, one of the picnic shelters and the chess/checker tables.

The city expects construction to be completed by mid-October.

