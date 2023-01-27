New resource page covers aid for storm victims

This week, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal launched a resource page on his website to provide information on federal aid available to families and businesses in his district who were impacted by this month’s severe storms and flooding.

After securing a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is using this page to note that residents and local business owners are now eligible to file claims for assistance in the form of grants and low-interest loans from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This month’s severe storms caused widespread damage, made scores of homes temporarily unlivable, and caused businesses to shutter until floodwaters and other debris could be removed — which is why I pushed President Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for our region,” Rep. Carbajal said in a news release. “I’ve seen firsthand the devastation in both SLO and Santa Barbara communities, and have encouraged all that I’ve met to file FEMA claims as soon as possible to get a helping hand. My office is using every tool and connection at our disposal to get this information out to those impacted, and I encourage everyone to share this new resource page with people they know who were impacted in these areas.”

Individuals living in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties can find more information in English and Spanish at carbajal.house.gov/storm. Claims can be started at disasterassistance.gov.

Disaster-related assistance provided by FEMA can include:

— Rental payments for temporary housing for those whose homes are unlivable.

— Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household items.

— Unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for state benefits (self-employed).

— Low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance.

— Crisis counseling for those traumatized by the disaster.

— Advisory assistance for legal veterans’ benefits and social security matters.

Small Business Administration loans may also be available to individuals and businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property, inventory and supplies.

While residents of Ventura County can’t currently apply for these FEMA grants, Rep. Carbajal has urged President Biden and FEMA to expand the disaster declaration to include that part of his district.

Estimates provided to Rep. Carbajal show more than 100 structures in Ventura were impacted by this month’s storms.

