New restaurant opens at polo club

CARPINTERIA — Started by restauranter couple Michael and Lisa Amador, the new Fieldside Coastal Steakhouse, at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet club, offers a coastal-inspired menu of locally sourced meats, seafood, wine, and cocktails.

Items include table-side Caesar salad, fresh Pacific oysters, local halibut, rib-eye burgers, and a variety of huge steaks and chops. Guests can dine inside or on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. The full bar offers a wide selection of whiskeys and tequilas, along with local wines, premium beers, and classic cocktails.

In addition to its food and drink, Fieldside also holds beautiful views of the Polo Fields, the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Mr. Amador is a chef who has more than 30 years of experience at some of Santa Barbara’s most prestigious restaurants and private clubs. In addition, the Amadors own Uncorked Wine Tasting and Kitchen in Santa Barbara and The Nook in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Fieldside is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, and is located at 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria. Happy Hour and brunch are coming soon. Reservations through OpenTable are encouraged.

For more information, go to fieldsidesb.com, email michael@sbpolo.com or call 805-617-0808.

— Caleb Beeghly