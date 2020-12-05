Home Local New restaurant
Local

New restaurant

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Chris Potter paints a picture of La Paloma Cafe at Anacapa and Ortega streets. The restaurant was formerly the Paradise Cafe. For his interpretation, Mr. Potter added a canopy.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More