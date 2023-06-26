New Sally Ride statue planned at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Statue to be erected on Fourth of July

Steven Barber, the project leader for the Sally Ride monument at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, stands next to the statue honoring the first American woman to go into space.

This Fourth of July a new monument in honor of Sally Ride – the first American woman to go to space – will be erected at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

The new monument will be the first of an American female Astronaut and comes just in time for the 40 year anniversary of her first Challenger mission to space. Sally Ride, a California native, died in 2012.

“Sally is going to be kind of like the gateway into the Reagan defense part of the museum,” said Project Leader Steven Barber. “She’ll be the first person people see at this monument.”

The placement of Sally Ride’s monument at the Reagan Presidential Library is not a random choice. Sally Ride took her first flight to space in 1983, during Mr. Reagan’s first term as president.

“Reagan was the President when she went up, and he was the first person she spoke to when she came back,” Mr. Barber told the News-Press.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library expects several thousand visitors during Fourth of July celebrations that will include a number of other events and celebrations.

Outdoor activities are free to the public. For more information and to get tickets to other aspects of the event, visit the library’s website at reaganfoundation.org.

