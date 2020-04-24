New Santa Barbara County health order allows golf courses, faith-based organizations, others to re-open with guidelines

Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg has added additional essential businesses to the Stay Well at Home Order, including public and private golf courses, faith-based organizations, botanical gardens and more.

According to a Friday afternoon press release, the Health Officer Order is effective Friday and runs through 5 p.m. on May 31, 2020.

The new order comes with required social-distancing protocols:

“Essential businesses shall implement a social distancing protocol. Social distancing is maintaining at least a 6-foot distance from all individuals who are not part of the same household or living unit; and not gathering in groups. Exception is permitted when closer contact is required for fire, law enforcement, first responders, childcare, adult or senior care, care to individuals with special needs, and patient care.

“Essential businesses must prepare and post a “Social Distancing Protocol” for each facility frequented by the public or employees. The Protocol must be posted at or near the facility entrance and be easily viewable by the public and employees. It is required that each business designates an employee to monitor and enforce compliance with the Protocol at all times the business is open to the public. Essential Businesses shall provide evidence of its implementation to any authority enforcing the Order upon demand.

The Social Distancing Protocol must include the following elements:

Limit the number of persons who can enter into a facility and work areas, and maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another at all times.

Establish a protocol for how lines may form, ensuring a minimum of six feet distancing between individuals.

Provide for hand sanitizer, soap and water, or other effective disinfectant at or near the entrance of the facility and in other appropriate areas for use by the public and employees and in locations where there is high-frequency employee interaction with the public such as cashier stations.

Provide for contactless payment systems or, if not feasible, institute a process to disinfect all payment portals, keypads, pens, and styluses after each use for the next customer.

Regularly scheduled cleaning and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces.

Post signage at the entrance of the facility and work area informing the public and employees that they should avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever and must maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another; sneeze and cough into their elbow; and not shake hands or engage in unnecessary physical contact.

Outline of any other additional social distancing measures being implemented.

For a full list of all the essential businesses, please click here.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for further updates.



