New Santa Barbara police officers sworn-in

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Interim Santa Barbara Police Chief Bernard Melekian swears in officers, from left, Carlos Garcia, Madison Hank, Michelle Royals and Sean Zosimo.

New Santa Barbara police officers were sworn-in Thursday on the front steps of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Interim Chief Bernard Melekian swore-in one lateral officer and three police academy graduates, who recently completed the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy.

The officers are Carlos Garcia, Madison Hank, Michelle Royals and Sean Zosimo. They were sworn-in as an audience of families, friends and fellow police officers watched.

An audience of families, friends and fellow officers watch the ceremony.

Mayor Randy Rowse, far left, and councilmembers Kristen Sneddon, second from right, and Alejandra Gutierrez, far right, stand for a group photo with newly-sworn in officers, from left, Madison Hank, Michelle Royals, Carlos Garcia and Sean Zosimo.

Also attending were Mayor Randy Rowse and council members Kristen Sneddon and Alejandra Gutierrez, who were photographed with the new officers.

The officers included three academy graduates, who completed more than 40 learning modules during a 24-week training program.

Some of the topics included cultural diversity, hate crimes, leadership and ethics, racial profiling, principled policing in the community, sexual harassment, terrorism awareness, as well as dozens of criminal law studies and scenario evaluations. “These officers were extensively tested during their time at the law enforcement academy and completed all aspects of training in order to be sworn in as peace officers,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the department’s public information officer, said.

The new officers will soon complete an 18-week-plus field training program prior to starting their patrols of Santa Barbara.

