New SBPD officers sworn in

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
New Santa Barbara Police officers take their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Jury Assembly Room on Thursday. Above, new officers, from left, John Behlman,
Rodolfo Corrales, Brian Doca, Shay Feith, Robert Mestas, Nathaniel Tagles, Alejandro Donoso and Rikki Martinez are sworn in.
Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Ann Gordon speaks during the ceremony.
