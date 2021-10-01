Home Local New tidepools exhibit
New tidepools exhibit

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The new Interactive Tidepool Exhibit is unveiled Wednesday at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium in Lompoc. The exhibit is the largest one in the aquarium’s history.
Visitors gather around the Interactive Tidepool Exhibit.
A sea cucumber becomes the subject of curiosity at the exhibit.
A crab emerges at the exhibit.
A starfish is held at the aquarium.
