‘New to Medicare’ sessions announced

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor free virtual “New to Medicare” at 2 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. March 23.

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

The sessions’ detailed overview can also help beneficiaries who previously became eligible for Medicare, according to a news release.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

For more information, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663, 1-800-434-0222 or seniors@kcbx.net. You can also visit centralcoastseniors.org. Registration is required.

— Dave Mason