New wine supports everyday heroes

SANTA MARIA —To honor today’s generation of heroes, from military service members and wounded warriors to health care workers and other essential workers, Miller Family Wine Co. is releasing its limited edition Smashberry Heroes wine.

Smashberry Heroes is a red wine that blends Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot from Paso Robles.

The blend features fruit-forward notes of raspberry, cassis and sweet black grape.

The Santa Maria company’s bottle, presented in a wooden cylinder, can be personalized with the hero’s name and purchased in two-, three- and six-pack bundles for $80.

The special edition wine helps raise money and awareness for Children of Restaurant Employees, which provides financial support to service industry families struggling with a medical crisis, injury or natural disaster.

Miller Family Wine partnered with Shop for Heroes, a global marketplace that sells limited edition items for everyday heroes.

Smashberry Heroes wine and wooden cylinder packaging can be purchased for a limited time at https://shop.millerfamilywines.com/smashberry-heroes.

— Grayce McCormick

