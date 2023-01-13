New Year, new shows at Ventura galleries

COURTESY IMAGE

Conejo Creek North Park in Thousand Oaks is shown in Laura Jespersen’s acrylic on canvas. The Ventura artist’s works is on display at Bell Arts Factory in Ventura.

VENTURA — Buenaventura Art Association’s Plein-air Open Competition debuts today in Studio 99 at Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

Running through Feb, 25, the competition/exhibition will feature original works by local artists — both BAA members and nonmembers.

Alongside the exhibition, a small show will highlight selected acrylic plein-air paintings by award-winning Ventura artist Laura Jespersen.

Judging the Open Competition is lauded local plein-air painter, Sharon Weaver, who has hosted art demonstrations, workshops and talks in Southern California since 2011. On Jan. 21, Ms. Weaver will also demonstrate her step-by-step process in “How to Paint a Eucalyptus Tree” (1 – 2:30 p.m.).

The Studio 99 gallery is open noon- 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

BAA is a grassroots Ventura arts group founded in 1954 and has an outlet at Harbor Village Gallery & Gifts and a display at SpiceTopia on Main Street. The Harbor Village site has been closed but is reopening this week with the return of the artwork and artisan crafts of its resident artists. An all-new show of art by other BAA members commences Jan. 20.

Harbor Village Gallery & Gifts is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week, and the shop is at 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 106, in Ventura Harbor.

For more about BAA and its programs, call the gallery at 805-648-1235 or visit buenaventuraartassociation.org.

— Caleb Beeghly