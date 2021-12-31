New Year’s Eve concerts at SOhO, Red Piano

Musicians will usher in 2022 at various Santa Barbara County venues including clubs and hotels.

Here are a few highlights that the News-Press was aware of.

Area 51 will perform its New Year’s Eve concert at 9 tonight at SOhO Music Club and Restaurant, upstairs at 1221 State St. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.)

Michael Andrews, the band’s frontman, said he loves playing at the club. Area 51 started playing there in 1994.

“We played there the first year they opened upstairs,” he told the News-Press in 2019. “There was a line pretty much down the stairs and around the exterior of the building to get in.

“It was packed,” Mr. Andrews said. “That began our love affair over there.”

Tickets for the 21-and-older event cost $21 at sohosb.com and $25 at the door.

For dinner reservations, call SOhO at 805-962-7776, ext. 6.

Elsewhere on State Street, Jason Libs will perform on the front patio at 5 p.m. today at the Red Piano, followed by Lyndsey Jones at 8 p.m. on the main stage.

Red Piano is at 519 State St.

And the Santa Barbara Symphony will perform its New Year’s Eve concert at 8:30 tonight at The Granada, 1214 State St., with music varying from Gershwin to Motown. For more information, go to granadasb.org.

Elsewhere in the county, Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez isn’t hosting its usual New Year’s Eve concert and dance party tonight.

— Dave Mason