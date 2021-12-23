New York City mayor-elect postpones public inauguration due to omicron

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — New York City is still getting a new mayor on New Year’s Day, but the public inauguration for Mayor-elect Eric Adams has been put on hold.

Mr. Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced a planned Jan. 1 swearing-in ceremony at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant.

“We look forward to getting together in person with our loved ones, colleagues and well-wishing New Yorkers to honor this great democratic tradition and to thank all those who have made it possible, at a safer time in the weeks ahead,” the officials said. “Health and safety must come first.”

According to state data, 13,760 of New York’s 22,258 new cases from Monday came from the metropolis. With a seven-day average of 130.44 cases per 100,000 residents, the city has the highest caseload rate in the state. And that average rate has mushroomed from 92.92 per 100,000 on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, current Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city would give residents $100 if they get a COVID-19 booster shot.

What the mayor said he would not do is look to shut down any part of the city, reinforcing statements he made on Monday. Vaccinations and boosters, he said, are what would be key to getting through what’s expected to be a short-term spike.

Enduring another shutdown would be devastating to many New Yorkers, he added. Especially since the city has the vaccines and health care infrastructure in place to control the virus.

“We got to keep focused on the big picture, which is to keep the city moving forward,” said Mayor de Blasio, whose term ends Dec. 31.