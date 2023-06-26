New York lawmakers approve wrongful conviction bill

By CHRISTIAN WADE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — New York would make it easier for criminal suspects to challenge wrongful convictions under a Democratic-led proposal awaiting action by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The proposal, which was approved by the state Assembly Tuesday on a 91-46 party-line vote, calls for changes in New York’s court system to ease the process for post-conviction challenges, including a provision allowing more people who pleaded guilty to a crime to petition a court to reconsider their conviction.

House Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said the reforms will help the “wrongfully convicted seek justice,” saying that “far too many New Yorkers are sitting behind bars for crimes they did not commit.”

“This legislation will put into place the mechanisms to review cases of those who have been wrongly convicted and for them to present evidence of their innocence,” he said in a statement.

Backers of the bill say it would put New York law in line with five other states and the District of Columbia that have mechanisms for people to clear old convictions for crimes that have subsequently been decriminalized.

The changes, which previously passed the state Senate, would also extend new due process protections to applicants for post-conviction relief, including the right to access prosecution and defense counsel files and request DNA retesting of physical evidence. The bill would also give convicted people the right to a court-appointed attorney for post-conviction challenges.

But the measure faces pushback from state prosecutors who argue that the changes are unnecessary and would clog the state’s court system with duplicative reviews of criminal cases.

“Defendants in our state already have a broad right to challenge wrongful convictions,” Anthony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of New York and Washington County’s DA, said in a statement. “Exponentially expanding the circumstances where convictions and pleas could be challenged would result in a complete lack of finality for victims, who could never be assured that justice was served, because under this bill no conviction or plea would ever be final.”

“Under the bill, every plea agreement would be subject to challenge years later, when witnesses and evidence would be difficult to obtain,” he added.

New York State ranks third in the nation in the number of wrongful convictions, according to the bill’s sponsors, who also cite data showing the state also has a high rate of plea bargaining, with 98% of felony cases resolved by plea agreements, not trial.

“No one should have to languish in prison for a crime they did not commit,” said state Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry, D-Queens, another bill sponsor. “It is past time that New York implements processes applicants for post-conviction relief are able to submit evidence of their innocence and provide a remedy for those convicted under laws that have since been decriminalized or found to be unconstitutional.”