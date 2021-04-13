NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending March 27, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

2. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

3. “WIN” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central).

Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

4. “ETERNAL” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam).

Three people involved in a love triangle find everything they hold dear is tested as Mussolini’s power grows and laws change in Rome.

5. “LIFE AFTER DEATH” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler).

In a sequel to “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

6. “THE CONSEQUENCES OF FEAR” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper).

The 16th book in the Maisie Dobbs series. As Nazi occupation increases, Maisie looks into a possible murder that might affect Britain’s war efforts.

7. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

8. “THE BOUNTY” by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton (Atria).

The seventh book in the Fox and O’Hare series. Kate and Nick seek help from their fathers as they go after a shadowy international organization in search of a lost train full of Nazi gold.

9. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “artificial friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

10. “DARK SKY” by C.J. Box (Putnam).

The 21st book in the Joe Pickett series. The Wyoming game warden becomes a target when taking a tech baron on an elk-hunting trip.

11. “WE BEGIN AT THE END” by Chris Whitaker (Holt).

Trouble might start for the chief of police and a self-proclaimed outlaw teenager when a man is released from prison.

12. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

13. “DOUBLE JEOPARDY” by Stuart Woods (Putnam).

The 57th book in the Stone Barrington series. A double threat with friends in high places awaits Stone in Maine.

14. “THE LOST APOTHECARY” by Sarah Penner (Park Row).

An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

15. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect

NONFICTION

1. “THE CODE BREAKER” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster).

How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

2. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

3. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

6. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

7. “HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER” by Bill Gates (Knopf).

Bill Gates presents a prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

8. “JUST AS I AM” by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford (HarperCollins),

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of black women through her career choices.

9. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

10. “THIS IS THE FIRE” by Don Lemon (Little, Brown).

The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.

11. “REMEMBER” by Lisa Genova (Harmony).

The neuroscientist and novelist explores the strengths and weaknesses of memory.

12. “HUNT, GATHER, PARENT” by Michaeleen Doucleff (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster).

A look at different approaches to rearing children from various parts of the planet.

13. “BREATH” by James Nestor (Riverhead).

A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

14. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World).

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

15. “UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS WITH A BLACK MAN” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron).

A look at some questions and concepts needed to address systemic racism.

